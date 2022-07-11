Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.16. 62,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.