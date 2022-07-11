NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.39 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and $3.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

