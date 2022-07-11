Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848 in the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.