Oddz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $991,270.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $991,270.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00119106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033198 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.