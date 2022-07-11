ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 3,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 421,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

