Offshift Price Tops $0.38 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $93,656.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.90 or 0.99898658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00041494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

