Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $93,656.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.90 or 0.99898658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00041494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

