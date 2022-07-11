Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $18.50

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

