Omni Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00012907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00248101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,357 coins and its circulating supply is 563,041 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

