OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $34.23

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.23, but opened at $32.68. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $498.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $442.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

