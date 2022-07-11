OpenOcean Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569,169.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $569,169.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00116940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033247 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.