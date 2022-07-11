OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $258,320.23 and $80,309.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00118097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033243 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars.

