Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.40

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
