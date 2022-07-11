Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OUT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE OUT opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 91.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

