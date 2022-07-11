Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $543,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.20. 9,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,626. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

