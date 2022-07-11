Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 33 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.96. 158,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

