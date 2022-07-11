Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0004

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $310,634.08 and approximately $54,034.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00029745 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

