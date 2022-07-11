Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Hits $18.95 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $6.09 or 0.00029828 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $18.95 million and $3.88 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033282 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

