Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PK. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE PK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. 52,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

