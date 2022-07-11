Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

