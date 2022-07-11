PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

