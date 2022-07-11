Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBK stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

