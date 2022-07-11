PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

