Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.