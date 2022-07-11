Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,973 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,927. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.