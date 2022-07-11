Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.46. 22,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.78 and its 200 day moving average is $516.91. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

