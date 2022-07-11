Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 3,971 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

APH traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,696. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

