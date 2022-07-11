Perennial Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.05. 11,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

