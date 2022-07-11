Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 556,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Perennial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Stagwell by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,910. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $642.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,143,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.