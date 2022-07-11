Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

