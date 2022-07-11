Perennial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,536. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

