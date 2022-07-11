Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Up 1.9%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 31.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.
About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.