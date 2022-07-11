Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Up 1.9%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 31.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

