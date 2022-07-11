Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,817. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

