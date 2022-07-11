Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PDD. CLSA cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $6.15 on Monday, hitting $54.65. 775,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,965,208. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $72,253,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.