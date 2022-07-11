Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PME opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.95. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

