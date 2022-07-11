Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lifted by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 4.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

