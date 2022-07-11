Piper Sandler Trims Envista (NYSE:NVST) Target Price to $43.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVST. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

