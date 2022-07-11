Piper Sandler Trims Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price to $44.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE LAZ opened at $34.66 on Friday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

