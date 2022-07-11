PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.22. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of -0.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,152.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,900 shares of company stock valued at $725,638 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

