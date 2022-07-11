Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Exchanges

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $330,066.53 and $143.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005518 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00549087 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00177835 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

