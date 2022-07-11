PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

