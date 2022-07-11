Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$101.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD opened at C$73.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$35.82 and a 52 week high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$998.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 6.8100003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.