Primecoin Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $982.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,387,604 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

