PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after acquiring an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $106.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

