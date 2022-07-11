Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

