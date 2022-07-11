Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Shares Sold by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,318 shares during the quarter. Q&K International Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 3.28% of Q&K International Group worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ:QK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Q&K International Group Limited has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.80.
About Q&K International Group (Get Rating)
