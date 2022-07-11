Quantstamp (QSP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $122,014.00

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $16.14 million and $122,014.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

