Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 38,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $215,930.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 151,743 shares of company stock worth $771,453 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.