Raymond James Cuts Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target to $26.00

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

