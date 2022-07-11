Raymond James Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$202.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$194.88.

goeasy stock opened at C$104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.6400004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

